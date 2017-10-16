Embassy of Pakistan organizes first ever friendly football match in Brussels.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels organized a friendly football match between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites at the Schaerbeek football stadium Brussels in connection with the 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan.

According to message received here, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Mrs.Naghmana A. Hashmi who was chief guest of the match said that the aim of organizing this match was to bring Pakistani and Belgian communities closer.

She said Pakistan produces the world’s best football which was evident from the fact that ‘made in Pakistan’ footballs are used as the official football in the FIFA world cup tournaments for example Brazuca was used in FIFA World Cup 2014.

Ambassador Hashmi said that besides providing chance for healthy activities such events have huge potential of introducing and promoting Pakistani footballs and sportswear in Belgium.

She thanked Renaissance Club Schaerbeek for providing stadium for hosting this event. Besides Pakistani diaspora, Belgian and diplomatic community was also invited for the match including officials from Belgian Foreign Office, European External Action Service and Journalists.

Pakistan Whites won the match by 4-0. Two Belgian teams from Brussels participated in the friendly match. The Renaissance Schaerbeek teams led by Captain Channouf Safouane with Sajjad Memon as coach played as Pakistan Whites whereas Genappe team captained by Antony Guiot and Frederic Vanderkerken as its coach played as Pakistan Greens. It was for the first time that Belgian teams played a friendly football match for Pakistan.

Earlier junior teams of Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Greens also played a match. National popular songs like `DilDil Pakistan’ and `Hay jazaba Janoon’ songs were also sung on the occasion by young Pakistani origin students, Shehbaz Ghani and Adil Sardar Ghani.

The match was sponsored by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Well Trust, manufacturers of sports clothing in Sialkot Pakistan and Wembley Sports, manufacturers of footballs in Pakistan.

The match was dedicated to Belgian charity Clinclowns who make sick children in hospital happy. There was a draw at the end of match for five prizes comprising of Pakistani handicrafts from the Embassy of Pakistan Brussels.

Pakistani as well as Belgian audience enjoyed the match and Pakistani snacks. An exhibition of posters depicting landscape, culture and people of Pakistan was also arranged at the event.