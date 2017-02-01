Embassy holds reception to honour French Men, Women cricket teams

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1, (APP): Pakistan will continue to support the promotion of the game of cricket in France, said Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque during a reception hosted at the Embassy for the France National Men and Women Cricket Teams and winner team of Jinnah Champions Trophy in Paris, on Tuesday.

The reception which was jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan and Embassy of Sri Lanka was attended by members of French Men and Women National Cricket Teams, Mayor of the city of Druze, President France Cricket and Chief Selector France Cricket. Ambassadors from the cricket playing nations, senior officials from the French Ministry of Sports and media, said a press release received here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said successful holding of

Pakistan sponsored two editions of Jinnah Champions Trophy in 2015 and 2016, had helped promoting the game of the Cricket in France which was becoming increasingly popular amongst the local youth. Pakistan assured cricket France for continued support and sponsoring of Jinnah Trophy in France.

Jinnah Champions Trophy being sponsored by Pakistan Embassy for the last two years was currently the most prestigious cricket tournament in the cricket circuit of France.