Elimination of corruption NAB’s top priority: Chairman NAB

LAHORE, Nov 20 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that elimination of corruption from the country was not only a responsibility but a national duty as corruption free Pakistan was a guarantee of better future for coming generations.

Addressing the NAB officials at NAB Headquarters here on Monday, he said that “Thana Culture” would not be tolerated in NAB, adding that now justice could be observed in the working of NAB.

He said the NAB, by adopting zero tolerance policy, would recover the looted money from corrupt elements without any discrimination of province, party and any individual.

The NAB Chairman said that corrupt elements would be brought under the law so that relevant courts could sentence them, adding that the NAB had submitted 96 cases of mega corruption to the relevant courts.

However, 25 each mega corruption cases were in process of inquiry and investigation, while 33 mega corruption cases had been resolved according to the law, he added.

The cases should be filed after complete preparation and solid

proves, he maintained.

He said that a report had also been sought from all regional bureaus about action on other mega corruption cases.

He said that a forensic science laboratory had been set up in Islamabad, adding that there would be no space for incompetent and corrupt officials in NAB. The honest, hardwork and professional officials would be appreciated in the department, he said and added that he would personally monitor the issues of deployment, promotion and seniority of NAB officials.

The Chairman said that after analyzing the performance of NAB Islamabad, he had decided to evaluate the performance of NAB regional bureaus.

Appreciating the performance of NAB Lahore, he said that the performance could further be enhanced, and directed the officials to discharge their duties in a teamwork environment with due diligence, honesty, dedication and transparently on merit as there was always a margin in the improvement of the work.