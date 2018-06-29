Elevation of Pakistani archbishop to Cardinal an honor for entire nation: FO

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP):The elevation of Pakistani Archbishop Joseph Coutts among 14 other priests from across the world to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis is an honor for the entire Pakistani nation, Foreign Office said Friday.

The ceremony to mark the appointment of all the cardinals was held at the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Basilica where they received red three-cornered biretta cap.

In the hierarchy of the Catholic Church, Cardinals come immediately after the Pope.

One of the primary responsibilities of the Cardinals is to elect a new Pope when the position becomes vacant.

Joseph Coutts is the second Pakistani accorded this honour after Cardinal Joseph Cordeiro, who was appointed in 1973, said a Foreign Office statement.

“Pope Francis is held in high esteem in Pakistan. Pakistan is committed to cordial relations with the Holy See,” the Foreign Office statement said.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, led the Pakistan delegation to the ceremony.

“Ministerial participation in the event underscores the importance Pakistan attaches to the elevation of Archbishop Joseph Coutts to a Cardinal.

It also recognizes his contribution and services to the Catholic Church and promotion of interfaith harmony in the country,” it added.