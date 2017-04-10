ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja
Muhammad Asif on Monday said that elements working against
Pakistan would not be spared.
Pakistan Armed forces, civilian and civilian institutions
had given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism, he stated
while talking to a private news channel.
“Those supporting terrorism or working against the
sovereignty of Pakistan would be dealt with an iron hand, ” he
said.
“No concession would be given to the enemies of Pakistan, ”
he vowed.
India was sponsoring the elements involved in
terrorist activities against Pakistan, Khawaja Asif said.
Commenting on Kulbhushan Yadev, an indian spy, he said that decision
was given according to law.
Elements working against Pakistan not to be spared: Asif
ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja