Elements working against Pakistan not to be spared: Asif

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Monday said that elements working against

Pakistan would not be spared.

Pakistan Armed forces, civilian and civilian institutions

had given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism, he stated

while talking to a private news channel.

“Those supporting terrorism or working against the

sovereignty of Pakistan would be dealt with an iron hand, ” he

said.

“No concession would be given to the enemies of Pakistan, ”

he vowed.

India was sponsoring the elements involved in

terrorist activities against Pakistan, Khawaja Asif said.

Commenting on Kulbhushan Yadev, an indian spy, he said that decision

was given according to law.