Elements inciting people against power outages behind loss of lives in Dargai: Muqam

PESHAWAR, May 30 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) KP President, Engr Amir Muqam said that elements who are inciting people on the name of load shedding for political gains, are behind loss of two precious lives in the yesterday’s unfortunate incident in Dargai Malakand Agency.

In a press statement issued here, Amir Muqam expressed profound

grief and sorrow over the loss of two precious lives in Dargai, saying he equally shared the grief through the victim’s families are passing through.

Muqam said some elements were provoking people on the name of load

shedding in order to achieve their political objectives, adding these elements were the real culprits of the heirs of victims’ families whose loved one lost their lives.

He appealed to politicians not to incite the masses for their political gains at the cost of national assets.

Muqam recalled that two days before Dargai tragic incident, he had

explicitly explained in the media that some elements for their political benefits pushed the children of others in fire and had no mercy on them.

He maintained that the government was well aware of the problems of the masses and will not rest till resolution of their problems.

He said that various steps were underway to provide relief to the masses in the electricity load management schedule and soon their problems would be rectified.