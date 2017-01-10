Elements hindering national development not sincere to masses: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said people had rejected the politics
of anarchy and lies and elements trying to divide the nation for
their personal ends had been exposed.
“Dharna staggers can’t tolerate progress of the country and
prosperity of the masses,” he added.
Talking to a delegation of the PML-N here, he urged such
elements to now mend their attitude because people wanted
solution of their problems and progress and development of the
country.
He said the PML-N government under the leadership of
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had worked hard during
the last three and a half years for the improvement of
different sectors and now the country was on the road to
progress and development. “Due to effective strategies of the
government, national economy has strengthened,” he said.
Shehbaz Sharif said change was not brought about through
slogans or speeches but practical measures were needed for this
purpose. He said the government had promoted the culture of
transparency whereas the former rulers plundered national
resources in the name of uplift projects. He said those who
pushed the country towards darkness misappropriated huge
amounts but paid no attention to resolving energy crisis. He
said those looting the funds of the poor nation or trying to
hamper development process through sit-ins were not sincere to
the masses. He said projects initiated by the present
government were an example of transparency, speed and standard.
He said the government had written a new history by saving
billions of rupees of the nation in development projects. He
said that a huge sum of Rs 112 billion had been saved in three
gas power projects of 3600 megawatts which was unprecedented in
the history of the country.
The Chief Minister said zero-tolerance policy had been
adopted against corruption and international institutions were
also appreciating the steps taken by the government to curb
corruption. He said solid measures had been taken for
resolving energy crisis and due to the efforts of the
government darkness would soon be removed from the country.
He said load-shedding would be eliminated by the end of
current year as a result of completion of power projects due
to which trade and economic activities would accelerate, new
job opportunities would be created, investment would increase
and a new era of progress and prosperity would usher in.
