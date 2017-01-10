Elements hindering national development not sincere to masses: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said people had rejected the politics

of anarchy and lies and elements trying to divide the nation for

their personal ends had been exposed.

“Dharna staggers can’t tolerate progress of the country and

prosperity of the masses,” he added.

Talking to a delegation of the PML-N here, he urged such

elements to now mend their attitude because people wanted

solution of their problems and progress and development of the

country.

He said the PML-N government under the leadership of

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had worked hard during

the last three and a half years for the improvement of

different sectors and now the country was on the road to

progress and development. “Due to effective strategies of the

government, national economy has strengthened,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said change was not brought about through

slogans or speeches but practical measures were needed for this

purpose. He said the government had promoted the culture of

transparency whereas the former rulers plundered national

resources in the name of uplift projects. He said those who

pushed the country towards darkness misappropriated huge

amounts but paid no attention to resolving energy crisis. He

said those looting the funds of the poor nation or trying to

hamper development process through sit-ins were not sincere to

the masses. He said projects initiated by the present

government were an example of transparency, speed and standard.

He said the government had written a new history by saving

billions of rupees of the nation in development projects. He

said that a huge sum of Rs 112 billion had been saved in three

gas power projects of 3600 megawatts which was unprecedented in

the history of the country.

The Chief Minister said zero-tolerance policy had been

adopted against corruption and international institutions were

also appreciating the steps taken by the government to curb

corruption. He said solid measures had been taken for

resolving energy crisis and due to the efforts of the

government darkness would soon be removed from the country.

He said load-shedding would be eliminated by the end of

current year as a result of completion of power projects due

to which trade and economic activities would accelerate, new

job opportunities would be created, investment would increase

and a new era of progress and prosperity would usher in.