ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Sunday said the electric vehicle (EV) policy would be formulated in consultation with the stakeholders and it would be aligned with the current auto policy.

The policy would incorporate global and regional best practices, growth of the EVs and the environmental concerns would be addressed properly, he said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, according to a Ministry of Commerce press release, Secretary Industries and Production Aamir Khawaja chaired an inter-ministerial on the formulation of a National Electric Vehicles Policy. Representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and EDB were also present in the meeting.