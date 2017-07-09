Electric fans export up by 22.40 pc

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): The export of electric fan during

first 11 months of current fiscal year (July-May), 2016-17 was

as higher as compared to the same period of last year.

As many as 1.129 million electric fans worth of $27.712

million were exported during the period under review as compared

to the export of 1.195 million fans valuing $22.640 million

during July-May (2015-16).

On year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans in May

2017 increased by 1.89 per cent over exports of May 2016.

During the period under review the exports of fans were

recorded 130,000 units valuing $3.981 million while during

May 2016, 276,000 fans worth of $3.915 million were exported.

Similarly, on month-on-month basis, the electric fans

export also jumped from $3.341 million (104 units) in April 2017

to $3.981 million in May 2017, thus showing an increase of 19.16

per cent.