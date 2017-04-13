Electoral reforms package to be announced before budget

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad
Ishaq Dar said Thursday that Electoral Reforms package would be
ready before the budget and a bill for enactment of the law would be
tabled in the Parliament soon.
The finance minister was talking to media after chairing the
meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms here.
Giving details of the proceedings, the minister said the
committee held its 22st meeting on Thursday and overall 102 meetings
of both the main committee and the sub-committee had taken place.
He said the committee discussed the additional proposals that
had been received since the submission of its 2nd interim report on
electoral reforms to the Senate and National Assembly in December
2016.
He informed that 631 new proposals had been received and the
Committee would consider them all.
He said convener Zahid Hamid had done a lot of hard work on
browsing the long list of proposals besides having detailed
consultations with members of the committee.
The minister said the Sub-committee from now on would meet
on daily basis to achieve maximum progress.
He said it was our endeavour to consolidate nine different election
laws into one law and it was after forty years that efforts were on
for reforms.
He added that the sub-committee had already met thrice during
this week and it was our resolve to place the bill on electoral
reforms before the parliament as early as possible.
He said work on electoral reforms lay pending for a
long time as from January onwards we were totally focused on
legislation regarding military courts.
Now we intend to complete necessary work on electoral
reforms on a fast pace, the finance minister said.
The minister said the matter regarding electronic voting
and biometrics was also being looked into by a sub-committee headed
by Arif Alvi, MNA.
Dar said all political parties were jointly working on this
national objective of consolidation of different laws into one
composite law.
