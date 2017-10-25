Elections of Lahore city cricket association

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):The eagerly awaited elections of the Lahore

city cricket association will be held tomorrow, Thursday under the

auspices of Pakistan cricket board at Gadaffi stadium.

PCB’s election commissioner Rana Farooq Shahzad will be conducting

the elections which will be held between Kh Nadeem group and Rokhari

group. Due to extra ordinary interest of both the groups the elections

have gained a special hype. Khawaja Nadeem Group is likely to sweep

the elections as it enjoys support of the majority of the affiliated

clubs of LCCA including West, North and East Zones.

Khawaja Nadeem group is led by former President, LCCA, Khawaja

Nadeem Ahmad who has successfully completed two successive terms

due to his cricket friendly policies which helped the LCCA to gain

the status of a role model regional cricket body.

Few days ago, in a show of power of voters, Kh Nadeem assembled

over one hundred clubs of the three zones of the LCCA at a reception

and all of them announced their support to Kh Nadeem in the elections.

Kh Nadeem group has fielded Sardar Noushad Ahmad as the President

LCCA and Rokhari group has nominated ,Shahraiz Rokhari for the slot

of President. Wasim Anwar is candidate of Secretary from Kh Nadeem

group while Habib Shah is contesting election as Secretary from

Rokhari group.

“We have fielded honest and sound reputed candidates in the

elections and we are confident about our success in the elections”,

said Kh Nadeem Ahmad while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said Noushad is the President of West Zone cricket association

and known for his measures for the cause of cricket.

Nadeem himself a former first class cricketer said he did his best

to give new identity to Lahore cricket by taking drastic decisions for

the revival of club cricket.

Nadeem said a number of new tournaments and leagues were introduced during his two term regime due to which a lot of improvement was seen

in the club cricket.

He said LCCA efforts for the betterment and development of club

cricket were duly acknowledged by the PCB and he is confident that

if elected to power, his group will continue his policies to further develop cricket on new lines under the patronage of the PCB.

“We want continuation of our policies and that is why we are

contesting the LCCA elections to serve Lahore cricket in years

to come”, he said.

Meanwhile a spokesman of Rokhari group also predicted his group

success in the LCCA elections.