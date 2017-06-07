Elections of chess federation postponed

LAHORE, June 7 (APP): Muhammad Amjad Iqbal Qureshi, Former Justice,

Islamabad High Court, Islamabad and Election Commissioner for holding

the elections of Chess Federation of Pakistan said on Wednesday that

the elections scheduled to be held on June 10 has been postponed.

“The postponement has been made on the request of stake holders

due to Holy month of Ramzan and now the elections will be held on

July 8 at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad “, he said. Furthermore,

the date for submission of nomination papers for casting votes and candidate for contesting the elections has been extended till June 10.

The Election Commissioner has also written letters to the provincial and

regional sports boards to intimate the legitimate provincial/regional chess associations to finalize the legitimate Electoral College for

the elections. It is added that KPK, FATA and Islamabad Sports Boards confirmed the names of office bearers of their respective chess associations. Besides affiliated departments namely HEC, WAPDA,

Railways, PIA and Service Sports Control Board have also conveyed

the names of their representatives for casting the votes in the

elections.