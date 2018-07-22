Elections in NA-103,PP-103 postponed

FAISALABAD, July 22 (APP)::The elections in the constituency NA-103 (Faisalabad-3), old NA-78, and PP-103 have been postponed due to the death of a contesting candidate.

In other attached constituency PP-102, the elections will be held on Wednesday (July 25).

According to Elections Commission’s spokesman, there are total 220,727 registered voters, including 124,241 males and 96,486 females, in the provincial constituency PP-102.

In this provincial constituency, 182 polling stations were established, including 64 stations for males, 64 for females and 54 combined stations while 483 polling booths, including 266 for males and 217 for females, had also been set up, he added.

He said 182 presiding officers, 966 assistant presiding officers and 483 polling officers would perform their duty on the election day.

As many as 24 candidates are in the run for the seat of this PP-102 constituency.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded Sikandar Hayat Khan while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) awarded ticket to Adil Pervaiz. The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) fielded Hasan Sardar while Amir Akram of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (TLP), Abdul Rasheed of Mutthida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Mohammad Asghar Hussain of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Isalm, and 18 independent candidates are contesting the elections.

The constituency PP-102 mainly comprises of tehsil Tandlianwala area and major clans in this constituency include Baloch, Gujjar and Jatoi.

According to the survey, a tough contest is expected between PML-N candidate Sikandar Hayat Khan and PTI candidate Adil Pervaiz.