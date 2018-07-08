Election to decide nation’s future: Imran

ABBOTTABAD, July 8 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday asked the people to use their right of vote properly as the upcoming general election would decide the future of the nation.

Addressing huge public gatherings in Abbottabad and Haripur, he alleged that the previous rulers had looted the wealth of Pakistan and increased their own assets. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted by an accountability court on the charges of corruption and he failed to give any evidence in his defence, he added.

Imran said around Rs 1,000 billion were laundered abroad from Pakistan annually due to which the Pakistani currency had lost its worth against dollar. Its exchange rate crossed Rs 124 to a dollar.

Referring to the currencies of SAARC countries, he said the value of Indian rupee against dollar was 65, Bangladeshi Taka was 75 and even Afghani currency was 85 while the Pakistani rupee had gone down to 124.

Money laundering, he said, created shortage of dollars in the country. “Resultantly, we have to approach the World Bank and other financial institutions for loans and for paying back the same the government has to increase taxes on the masses, which triggers inflation and price hike of various commodities,” he added.

Imran said some 30 years back every single Pakistani citizen was burdened with a loan of Rs 30,000, but during the Nawaz government it had been increased to Rs 130,000.

He said after forming the government at the Center, the PTI would bring reforms in the Federal Bureau of Tax (FBR), police and health. The taxation system would be improved. “We will also strengthen the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), provide health cards to the people and plant more and more trees across the country.”

Talking about the tourist attractions of the Hazara region, Imran said he had visited the most beautiful countries of world, but the Hazara division had more natural scenic spots then them and his party government would open a few of them every year to the tourists after carrying out development work.

Talking about the affectees of Tarbaila Dam, he said all the affected people would be provided relief.

Imran Khan also criticized Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz, who, he alleged, were happy over the court verdict against Nawaz Sharif. They were also allegedly involved in corrupt practices and he would take action against them, he added.