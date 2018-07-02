Election to change fate of Quetta: Fehmida Jamali

QUETTA, Jul 02 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominated candidate for provincial assembly constituency

PB-32 Quetta Fahmida Kausar Jamali on Monday claimed that July 25 would be the day to change

the fate of Quetta.

While addressing a corner meeting during her election campaign at Hanaa Urhak area of Quetta, she urged citizens to vote for PTI and support them.

She claimed that this circle is severely lacking basic life facilities like hospitals and schools,

their mandate is to provide best education and health care facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

She was the view that for several years elected politicians ignored the provision of these basic

facilities and today the unemployment rate in this zone is increasing.

She claimed that on which basis JUI(F) and Pashtunkhuwa Milli Awami party’s representatives and

candidates coming and asking people for vote in this constituency, what was their

performance in last 5 years?

Fehmida Kausar Jamali further added that Hanna Urak is a beautiful area, a lively picnic spot

and tourist attraction in Quetta.

She claimed InshAllah, we’ll succeed in coming 2018 polls and would establish a technical training college, to provide technical education to the youth of this area, and eliminate unemployment.

“I appeal to people of this constituency not to vote those politicians who have given nothing to this nation instead of disappointment”.

He claimed that we have to strengthen Balochistan.