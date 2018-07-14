Election to be held on time as nation united to defeat terrorists’ nefarious designs: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Saturday said elections would be held on time despite terrorist attempts to delay the polls as the nation was united and resolute to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemies.

Speaking at a book fair organized by National Book Foundation at Lawrence College Ghora Gali Muree, he said the terrorist incidents in Peshawar, Bannu and Mustung had saddened the nation.

One minute silence was observed on the occasion to honour those who were martyred in the terror incidents.

The minister said the terrorists were attempting to stop the elections by creating fear, anxiety and disunity among the people and they were trying to derail democracy.

Enemies of Pakistan do not want that elections should be held but the nation is resolute and in the past too it moved with resolution and unity, he added.

The need of the hour, he said, was that the federal and provincial governments, and law enforcement agencies and institutions should fight the terrorists together.

“The incidents are the last desperate attempts of our enemies. Their only aim is to postpone the elections. As the nation did in the past, it will not let the terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs.”

He said all institutions and securities agencies were battling the terrorists who had been successfully defeated in the past as well.

Ali Zafar said the political forces, which were being targetted, had to contest the elections so they should follow the code of conduct and share information about the public meetings and arrangements with the administration so that untoward incidents could be avoided.

The minister said climate change had severely affected the environment of Murree. He underlined the need to promote the culture of tolerance and civilized behaviour.

He said it was better to spend life among intellectuals and learn from them or otherwise spend time with books to reach the height of humanity.

Ali Zafar quoted Anna Quindlen as saying: “In books I have travelled not only to the other world but into my own.”

Books were the most potent tools to build personalities of the students, he said, adding Allama Iqbal also emphasised on the importance of self journey.

He said Lawrence College produced great personalities, who played an important role in the national life.

Later, talking to media, the minister said Nawaz Sharif and his daughter came for arrest and the National Accountability Bureau also wanted to arrest them so it all happened in a normal way.

Nawaz Sharif would get the facilities to file appeals and engage his lawyers, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif would get facilities in the jail according to the jail manual of the Punjab government.