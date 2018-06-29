Election should be free, fair, transparent: Shahid

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said the elections should be held in free, fair and transparent manner and no single party should be targeted otherwise it would make to elections controversial.

Talking to a private news channel, he alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was being targeted but it would win the elections with majority.

He said if PML-N could not win the elections, than it would support the newly elected government and the democratic process.

Replying to a question, he said record development work had been completed in all the constituencies of the country during last constitutional tenure of the PML-N government, especially in his constituency. The people of his constituency had great association with him, he added.

He said those who had left their political parties for personal interests how could they remain loyal with the people of their constituencies.

He said Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the courts and facing cases, but we had apprehensions about the judicial inquiry launched against him.

The former prime minister alleged that opponents were using different tacticts to defame the PML-N party leaders.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Abbasi said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would not win the up coming general election because it had completely failed in providing good governance during its last constitutional tenure.

He said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had done nothing for his constituency NA 57 and people were disappointed from him.

He said PTI would establish universities, hospitals for the betterment of masses besides ensuring best infrastructure in the country and people would cast their vote in favour of PTI on July 25.

Sadaqat Abbasi said people love Imran Khan because they knew him very well, adding Imran Khan was a honest and sincere leader and not a single corruption case was registered against him and he had the abilities to uplift the country.

Imran Khan was the only political leader in the country who had devotion and courage for putting the country on the road to progress , he added.