Election campaigns in districts are free from intimidation: FAFEN

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):District-level political parties’ representatives have said that about 90 percent of party leaders and workers were able to conduct election campaign and other political activities in an environment free of intimidation.

Quoting the survey conducted by Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in 130 districts of the country, Chairman FAFEN Sarwar Bari said that according to data received from FAFEN’s representatives from all districts of the country, 90 percent office-bearers of all contesting political parties had accepted that a level playing field was available to them.

He said that the data was collected with focus on components included content analysis of local newspapers to observe coverage to everyone, free political activities and free holding of public gathering, procession, rallies etc.

He said that on the basis of these checklists, office-bearers of all contesting political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have expressed their satisfaction over availability of level playing field and for this the role of Election Commission of Pakistan, local administration and caretaker government is important for provision of level playing field for all contesting political parties.

Sarwar Bari said that FAFEN had been conducting periodic assessments of the political environment and the implementation of election related laws, rules and regulations since January 2018, as part of its multi-phase observation of General Election 2018.

He said the purpose of the observation was to contribute to the evolution of an election process that is free, fair, transparent and accountable, in accordance with the requirements laid out in the Elections Act, 2017.

He said that the General Election 2018 Update-IV was based on observation data gathered systematically from 130 districts by as many trained and non-partisan district coordinators during May16 to 31. The information was collected through 731 interviews with representatives of 44 political parties and groups, he added.