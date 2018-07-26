Ejaz Khan of PTI wins PP-18 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Ejaz Khan has won election from Punjab constituency PP-18 Rawalpindi-XIII by securing 44,021 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ‘s(PML-N) Malik Shakeel Awan stood second by securing 33,114 votes, while the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Babar Sultan Jadoon grabbed third position by getting 10,200 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 52.25%.