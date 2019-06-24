LAHORE, Jun 24 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board funded eight-week Regional U19 Academies activities, as part of a robust National Cricket Academies Programme 2019-2020, kicked-off on Monday at 14 different regions of the country.

A total of 320 teenage cricketers, 20 from each of the 16 regions,are taking part in the programme that has been designed keeping in mind future pathways and better career opportunities, including potential selections in the upcoming PCB U19 and first-class tournaments, as well as the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, said a spokesman of the PCB here.