Eight theme activities at BFA to promote Hainan

BEIJING, Apr 5 (APP):Hainan province will organize eight theme activities centered on the keynotes of reform and opening up and including its achievements in the past 30 years during the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference to be held at Boao town in Hainan from April 8 to 11.

According to Wang Sheng, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of Hainan Province, four sub-forums will be held aiming to serve the overall diplomacy of the central government, the Belt and Road construction and Hainan’s external exchange.

They will include conversations among provincial governors and mayors in China-ASEAN countries about the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road island economy and Hainan’s development, roundtables of Chinese business leaders and a Chinese think tank.

Promotional activities such as the sub-forum of the Belt and Road & health industrial development as well as a key entrepreneurs’ business breakfast meeting will also be hosted, focusing on the planning of Hainan’s economy, society and major industrial development.

Moreover, Hainan will invite attendees to visit local medical industrial parks and beautiful villages to show its achievements in the previous 30 years since it became a special economic zone and new opportunities arising in this new era.

It will make full use of its superior resources and unique culture to promote dishes and articles supplied at the BFA to become gifts in foreign affairs among significant participants.