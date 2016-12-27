Eight team qualify for super league of national hockey

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP)- After the completion of Premier League matches of the 63rd Zaitoon National Hockey Championships at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium, top two teams from each of the four pools have qualified for the Super League here on Tuesday at National hockey stadium.

The 8 teams in Super League have been divided into two pools of four

teams.In Pool E, the teams are PIA, Railway, National Bank and Police while in Pool F, WAPDA, SSGC, Army and SNGPL have qualified.

In todays matches PIA beat Railway 2-1, Police defeated Port Qasim Authrority 3-2 and Army outplayed HEC 3-0 (Army: Abbas, Jabbar & Awais).

PIA, the defending champions, were already through to the Super League. For the young Railways side, they had to avoid a defeat by two goals and they achieved the target.

PIA, comprising mainly of the internationals of recent past plus a few

current members of the national side, upped the tempo in the second quarter. In the 18th minute, Pakistan’s current captain Irfan sent a measured through ball into the circle.

Haseem Khan ran into the space and flicked the ball on the run to break the ice.

PIA made many incursions into the opponents’ danger area but Railways’ deep defence was very solid. The second half of the match began with the youngsters of Railways having the better of the exchanges and they were rewarded with the equaliser in the 37th minute. A fine right side move yielded ball to Hamza Waheed whose top of the circle flat hit found the corner of the board.

However, the airmen were again in the front after only four minutes. A

combined sortie from the right side was put in by Awaisur Rahman standing close to the goal.

The last 15 minutes saw a midfield game with the two sides just passing the ball around most of the time. Perhaps, it suited both; preserving energy for the Superior League.

Police vs PQA was a real edge of the seat contest. Police entered into

the super league with last minute and a fine hat trick by Sharjeel. PQA were greatly handicapped by the absence of Ali Aziz (due to knee injury), the scorer of all the three goals in their win over PTV yesterday.

Still, they dominated the first quarter. The side with six under 18

internationals deservedly went ahead in the 13th minute via their fourth penalty corner converted by Hanif Shahzad.

Police appeared a different side in the second quarter which saw an even battle. Chances and penalty corners were created by both the sides. It was 1-1 in the 20th minute when police scored off a PC through Sharjeel.

The absorbing contest continued in the third quarter. It was an end to

end stuff. Now, police gained the lead. A swift move in the 40th minute, involving four men, was finished by Sharjeel for a delightful goal. Within two minutes, PQA made it 2-2, again through a PC goal and again through Hanif Shahzad.

Police bounced back and with just 20 seconds left, they were awarded a

penalty stroke and Sharjeel with a high flick into the left corner, completed his individual hat trick (second of the tournament) to earn a decent victory for his side.

Army Outplays HEC 3-0 In the last match of the premier league, HEC needed a two goal win over Army to qualify for the Super League, instead of their opponents.

Surprisingly, the students couldn’t keep up the pace with the soldiers

in the second quarter after an empty first session.

In the 23rd minute, a well coordinated move was capped by Abbas, who had all the time in the circle for a grounder into the board to give Army 1-0 lead A minute before the half time whistle, skipper Jabbar sent a high ball coming from left side attack into the cage, with his stick held in the air, with Army taking 2-0 firm lead.

In the last quarter, soldiers’ made it a 3-0 through Awais’ brilliant

individual efforts. He sprinted from the 23 metre line and on entering the circle, thundered the board with a rasping shot.