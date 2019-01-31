Eight people die as Arctic cold hits U.S. Midwest, East

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (APP):A deadly cold snap, fueled by the polar vortex, is gripping a wide swath of the United States, with temperatures plunging far below zero and wind chill numbers as extraordinary as they are dangerous, according to media reports.

Chicago’s temperature tumbled to 21 below, a record for the date and closing in on the city’s all-time record of minus-27 set in 1985.