LAHORE, May 20 (APP):Eight matches were decided on the opening day of the 5th Bahria Cup All Pakistan Floodlight tape-ball cricket tournament here at Bahria Cricket Stadium, Bahria Town.

Teams from all-over Pakistan are participating in the event. Riaz Hussain, Director Development Bahria Town Lahore, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Syed Fakhar Shah, Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore, welcomed the chief guest and other honorable guests.

Following are the result of the matches:-

First match was played between Young Lions Sharqpur and Sangla Eleven. Sangla Eleven, batting first, score 58 runs in 4 overs and Young Lions score 43 runs. Sangla Eleven won the match by 15 runs.

Second match was played between SKB Eleven and Yarian Eleven. SKB, batting first, scored 38 runs in 4 overs and Yarian Eleven score 39 runs in reply. Yarian won the match by 6 wickets.

Third match was played between Shabbir Eleven and Zain Eleven. Shabbir Eleven, batting first, scored 25 runs in 4 overs and Zain Eleven score 26 runs batting second. Zain Eleven won the match by 6 wickets.

Fourth match was played between Markhor Heros and Sharaqpur Lions. Sharqpur Lions, batting first, scored 44 runs in 4 overs and Markhor Heros score 29 runs in reply. Sharqpur Lions won the match by 15 runs.

Fifth match was played between Sunny Eleven and Goga Eleven. Sunny Eleven, batting first, scored 68 runs in 4 overs and Goga Eleven scored 44 runs in reply. Sunny Eleven won the match by 24 runs.

Sixth match was played between Babar J3 and Janbaz Eleven. Janbaz Eleven, batting first, scored 48 runs in 4 overs and Babar J3 scored 49 runs in reply. Babar J3 won the match by 6 wickets.

Seventh match was played between Panther Eleven and Shama Eleven. Panther Eleven, batting first, scored 90 runs in 4 overs and Shama Eleven scored 22 runs in reply. Panther Eleven won the match by 68 runs.

Eighth match was played between Shahzeb DHA and Imran Sir G Eleven. Imran Sir G Eleven, batting first, scored 54 runs in 4 overs and Shahzeb DHA scored 56 runs in reply. Shahzeb DHA won the match by 6 wickets.