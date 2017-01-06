Eight killed, five injured in train-rickshaw collision

MULTAN, Jan 6 (APP): At least eight people including seven students and a rickshaw driver were killed while another five sustained injuries as a train hit a motorbike rickshaw near Jalalpur Morr Lodhran, about 40 kilometres away from here on Friday morning.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Multan Nabeela Aslam told APP that 12-Down Hazara Express was heading for Karachi when it hit a rickshaw at 8 am near Jalalpur Morr level crossing at Lodhran.

She said that eight people including seven students and the motorbike

rickshaw driver died and another five people including a passer-by received injuries in the accident.

She said that the injured were shifted to Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur. She said that Lodhran police arrested the level crossing guard identified as Afzal and train driver and assistant driver Iftikhar and Tauqir.

She said that Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq would visit hospital to inquire about the injured Friday evening.

Nabeela said that an inquiry committee consisting of three officials

had been constituted which would investigate the matter from January 7.

MS Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur Dr Rao Javed said that one injured, Maryum (6), daughter of Nadeem, succumbed to her head injury.

He said that five wounded being treated were identified as Saqlain (6),

son of Amjad, Yusuf (8), son of Akbar Ali, Arslan (11), son of Salman, Salman (6), son of Kashif, and Zahid (6), son of Nadeem.

He said that two of the injured were being treated at Intensive Care

Unit (ICU), while others were admitted to different wards.

He said that four, out of five, had severe head injuries while one was

brought with minor injury.

According to Rescue sources, all the victims belonged to Member Wala Khooh, Mouza Kundi, Lodhran.

The deceased included: Sajjad, son of Ishtiaq, Irfan, son of Salman,

Usman and Danish and three others yet to be identified, Rescue sources added.