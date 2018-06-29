Eight early harvest project completed, 14 more in pipeline: Ambassador Khalid

BEIJING, June 29 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid Friday informed that eight early harvest projects have already been completed and fourteen more projects are in the pipeline with about $19 billion worth of Chinese investment.

The Ambassador told the participant in a keynote speech at the 2018 Belt and Road International Forum with the theme of “The Win-Win of the Belt and Road Initiative” held here.

The Forum was attended by nearly 200 guests including diplomatic envoys, experts and think tanks.

The Ambassador appreciated the Belt and Road Initiative launched by the Government of China and termed it as an important contributor to global connectivity.

Masood Khalid stressed upon the need to create a predictable and stable environment in the region, enabling Belt and Road Initiative to realize its true potential of creating a community of shared future.

He also highlighted the time-tested and all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China, which has been further strengthened after the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Belt and Road International Forum was hosted by China World Peace Foundation, China Internet Information Centre, Beijing International Peace Culture Foundation and Jiangsu Normal University.