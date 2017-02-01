Eight dead as pickup plunges from mountain in Khyber Agency

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): At least eight people including five

women have been killed when a pickup vehicle carrying family plunged from a mountain in Kam Shalman area of Landi Kotal tehsil in Khyber Agency.

Political administration has said that all the deceased belong to same family as the family was going for condolences of their relative, reported a private news channel.

A minor also sustained injuries in the accident who was

shifted to Landi Kotal hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the accident could not identified however

locals said that road in the area is in dilapidated condition.