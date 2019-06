ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP):A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Karachi on Tuesday evening for sighting the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Talking to APP, he said Chairman Central Ruet-e-HilalCommittee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Sindh at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.