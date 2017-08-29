LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP): The training camps of national senior
probables and PHF Development Squad, which are in progress at
Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi and Johar Town Hockey
Stadium, Lahore, respectively have been given Eid-ul-Azha break.
“After Eid holidays, the Development Squad will report on
Sept 4 and Senior probables on Sept 9 at Abdul Sattar Edhi
Hockey Stadium Karachi,” said a spokesman for the PHF here
on Tuesday.
Eid holidays for hockey camps
