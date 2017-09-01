Eid celebrated in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 1 (APP):Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious

zeal and fervour by the Pakistani Community living in France.

According to a message recieved here, in his message to the community

on the auspicious occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque said that Eid ul Azha was an important festival celebrated in memory of the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.) and his complete submission to the will of Allah.

The Ambassador said that best way for all Muslims to celebrate this

festival is to share their wealth and prosperity with the needy and underprivileged members of the society.

In his message, the Ambassador also extended his greetings to those

members of the Pakistani community who have performed Hajj this year.

Special arrangements were made for the Pakistani Community to offer Eid

ul Azha Prayers in the premises of the Embassy.