MULTAN, June 8 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the present

government would introduce “Ehsas Programme” in the upcoming budget to facilitate unemployed youth, poor women and other deserving people of the country.

The Ehsas Programme had 215 different policies which would surely help address economic problems of the poor,he expressed these views in a ceremony held at the residence of Mushtaq Thaheem at Surij Kund Road.

The foreign minister said the government was also committed to introduce an excellent local government system and representatives would be empowered completely who would have funds to spend them at gross-root level for welfare of the masses.