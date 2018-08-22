Ehsan Mani calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Nominated member of Governing Board of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani on Wednesday

called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him matters regarding the PCB.

Ehsan Mani informed the Prime Minister that he was making contacts with other members of the Governing Board of PCB and hoped that all members of the Board would support him in election of

Chairman of the Board.

He told the Prime Minister that if he was elected as Chairman PCB, he would live up to his expectations. He hoped that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, all decisions in the Pakistan

Cricket Board would be made on merit.