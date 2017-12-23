Egypt’s Marwan El Shorbagy lifts Pakistan Open Squash C’ship torphy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Top seed Marwan El Shorbagy of Egypt lifted the trophy of Serena Hotels Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex by defeating his compatriot Mohamed Abouelghar in a thrilling final fixture.

Marwan El Shorbagy dominated his opponent from the onset and won the first game easily with the game score 11-3. Abouelghar came back strongly in the second game and won it 11-7. In the third game both players displayed superb game of squash, however Marwan won it 11-8 and to consolidate his grip on the match. The top seed won the fourth game with the game score 11-6, earning the championship trophy.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

He also awarded trophies to the players. Former World Champions Jahangir Khan, Qamar Zaman along with high ranking Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers and a large number of squash lovers also witnessed the match.

Pakistan Open Squash Championship carrying a prize purse of $50,000 is a prestigious tournament, which has returned to the squash circuit after a lapse of ten years.

The qualifying round started on December, 17, while main round commenced on December 19. A total of 24 international squash players from various countries along with Pakistan’s squash players participated in the event.