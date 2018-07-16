Egypt strongly condemns Mastung terror attack

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Arab Republic of Egypt strongly condemned the Friday’s terrorist attack in Mastung, which had claimed the lives of more than a hundred people, besides leaving as many injured.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement Monday, also condoled with the victims’ families and hoped speedy recovery for the injured people.

“The government and the people of Arab Republic of Egypt are expressing their solidarity with the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan against terrorism,” it said.

It also expressed the need of continuation of international efforts to combat and defeat extremism and destructive ideas.