QUETTA, Dec 24 (APP):Minister for Finance Asad Umar Monday said economic and trade policies were being formulated to ensure development of agriculture and industrial sectors in the country, aiming to provide maximum job opportunities to the youth.
He said this while talking to members of Balochistan Chamber of Commerce regarding difficulties in trade issues during a meeting here.
Efforts underway to enhance exports, improve trade relations: Asad Umar
