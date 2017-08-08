Efforts underway for the revival of kabaddi: Punjab Minister for Sports

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP)- Punjab Minister for Sports Janhangir Khanzada said

kabaddi is Punjab’s popular traditional sports and Punjab Government will take every

possible measure for the revival of this game.

He expressed these views at the prize distribution ceremony of SBP

Jashan-e-Azadi Kabaddi Tournament at Punjab Stadium on Monday night.

Punjab Blues defeated Punjab Greens by 51-42 in the title clash and

won the tournament.

Khanzada said SBP will stage National Kabaddi Championship in which

young kabaddi players will be given full opportunity to show their talent. “The

Jashan-e-Azadi sports events are being organized in all parts of

the province to make the youth aware of objectives of Independence Day”,

he added.

Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said: ‘Kabaddi is

quite famous sports in the far-flung areas in Punjab and that’s why

we have included it in Jashan-e-Azadi sports events”. Ghumman urged the youth to take

part in kabaddi championships frequently.

Praising the potential of kabaddi players, DG,SBP said: “Pakistan

kabaddi players are presenting international level game which is quite satisfactory. Our

players have won silver medals twice in kabaddi World

Cup in the past. We will give world class training to our players so

that they can win kabaddi World Cup in future”.

Earlier, all the participating kabaddi players were introduced with

Punjab Minister for Sports Janhangir Khanzada and DG,SBP Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman.