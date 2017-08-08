Efforts underway for the revival of kabaddi: Punjab Minister for Sports

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP)- Punjab Minister for Sports Janhangir Khanzada said
kabaddi is Punjab’s popular traditional sports and Punjab Government will take every
possible measure for the revival of this game.
He expressed these views at the prize distribution ceremony of SBP
Jashan-e-Azadi Kabaddi Tournament at Punjab Stadium on Monday night.
Punjab Blues defeated Punjab Greens by 51-42 in the title clash and
won the tournament.
Khanzada said SBP will stage National Kabaddi Championship in which
young kabaddi players will be given full opportunity to show their talent. “The
Jashan-e-Azadi sports events are being organized in all parts of
the province to make the youth aware of objectives of Independence Day”,
he added.
Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said: ‘Kabaddi is
quite famous sports in the far-flung areas in Punjab and that’s why
we have included it in Jashan-e-Azadi sports events”. Ghumman urged the youth to take
part in kabaddi championships frequently.
Praising the potential of kabaddi players, DG,SBP said: “Pakistan
kabaddi players are presenting international level game which is quite satisfactory. Our
players have won silver medals twice in kabaddi World
Cup in the past. We will give world class training to our players so
that they can win kabaddi World Cup in future”.
Earlier, all the participating kabaddi players were introduced with
Punjab Minister for Sports Janhangir Khanzada and DG,SBP Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman.
