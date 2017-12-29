Efforts under way to establish first Sports University in country: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday said that efforts in progress to establish first Sports University in the country.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of five-day mega event, the minister expressed hope that Sports University would play very crucial role in promotion of sports activities in the country.

He said that a mega sports event 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games was successfully organized.

The minister said that the sports grounds were empty because of terrorism in the country, but today again we successfully restored sports activities in grounds.

He said that players are being given opportunities of foreign exposures.

He said that mega international events are taking place in Pakistan.

In 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games a total 574 medals were decided. Punjab province was on top with 74 gold medals. Balochistan province won 26 gold medals and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21 gold medals.