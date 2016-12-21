Efforts on to make CLEAN fully functional: Senate told

ISLAMABAD Dec 21 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid on

Wednesday informed the Senate that efforts were underway to make Central Laboratory for Environmental Analysis and Networking (CLEAN) fully functional.

Replying to a calling attention notice by Senator Saleem Mandviwala, the minister said, the laboratory remained non-functional due to unavailability of the equipment that needed to be imported from a Japanese company.

He said the project launched in 2005 with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had been functional for some years.

But, over the period the equipment depleted and it stopped functioning as the respective governments had not provided proper funds for importing these equipments.

“I after assuming the charge, I requested a supplementary grant from the government that has been provided. We have requested the concerned Japanese Company to provide us equipment even on advance payment,” he informed.

The minister said as the company was reluctant to provide equipment, we have taken up the matter with Japanese Ambassador in Pakistan.

He also informed the House that under this project, seven fixed and three mobile testing stations were set up in federal as well as provincial capitals for testing and monitoring air and water quality.

He said as the Japanese company was the sole equipment provider for CLEAN and we had to get equipment from it, so bank guarantee had been sought for advance money we had offered to pay.

“I am confident that the matter will be resolved over the period and CLEAN project will once again be functional” he stated.

Earlier, Senator Mandviwala highlighted importance this laboratory and said its going non-functional had deprived the people of information about air and water quality.

“It was acting as a watchdog to monitor air and water quality. Therefore, it needs to be activated as early as possible.”