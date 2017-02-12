Efforts on to enhance public sector capabilities through reforming civil service

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): The government has prepared modules
for conducting Executive Leadership Management Course (ELMC) under
which 1000 senior civil servants would a provided a five-day
training.
This training programme is part of measures being adopted by
Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform to enhance capability
of public sector.
Official sources on Sunday said a Training Need Assessment
(TNA) for enhancing capabilities of officers/officials of Federal
Ministries/Divisions has also been conducted by a third party to
design short-term training courses which is expected to improving
service delivery.
The sources said the government was committed to enhancing
capabilities of public sector by reforming Civil Service.
A comprehensive reform agenda for civil service reform has
been initiated by the Ministry which would be finalized with
stakeholders.
The sources said to actualize objectives of Pakistan Vision
2025, some initiatives were being undertaken to modernize policy
making and improve service delivery of public sector.
These initiatives would enhance capabilities of public sector
to deliver more effectively.
Listing the initiatives, the sources said to encourage
participation of youth in national mainstream, especially from
less privileged regions, upper age limit of CSS Examination,
2017 onwards has been increased from 28 to 30 years while
mandatory service-specific training regime is being overhauled
and reviewed.
Moreover, Term of References (ToRs) to conduct Training Need
Assessment (TNA) on specific trainings needs and to identify gaps
in existing training regime have been prepared.
The sources said a Government to Government talent exchange
programme was being initiated that would enable foreign partner
countries exchange their best talent with each other and recruitment
process of civil service was being calibrated against international
best practice.
The proposals for creation of new cadres and cluster based
competitive examination have been prepared to promote specialization
in civil services. These proposals have been discussed with the
stakeholders.
The accountability will be enforced through calibration of
Annual Confidential Report (ACR), ranking and career development
plans have been revised on basis of objective criteria by the
Establishment Division.
A committee has been constituted by Prime Minister
to prepare objective and transparent criteria for Performance-based
Remuneration.
