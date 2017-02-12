Efforts on to enhance public sector capabilities through reforming civil service

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): The government has prepared modules

for conducting Executive Leadership Management Course (ELMC) under

which 1000 senior civil servants would a provided a five-day

training.

This training programme is part of measures being adopted by

Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform to enhance capability

of public sector.

Official sources on Sunday said a Training Need Assessment

(TNA) for enhancing capabilities of officers/officials of Federal

Ministries/Divisions has also been conducted by a third party to

design short-term training courses which is expected to improving

service delivery.

The sources said the government was committed to enhancing

capabilities of public sector by reforming Civil Service.

A comprehensive reform agenda for civil service reform has

been initiated by the Ministry which would be finalized with

stakeholders.

The sources said to actualize objectives of Pakistan Vision

2025, some initiatives were being undertaken to modernize policy

making and improve service delivery of public sector.

These initiatives would enhance capabilities of public sector

to deliver more effectively.

Listing the initiatives, the sources said to encourage

participation of youth in national mainstream, especially from

less privileged regions, upper age limit of CSS Examination,

2017 onwards has been increased from 28 to 30 years while

mandatory service-specific training regime is being overhauled

and reviewed.

Moreover, Term of References (ToRs) to conduct Training Need

Assessment (TNA) on specific trainings needs and to identify gaps

in existing training regime have been prepared.

The sources said a Government to Government talent exchange

programme was being initiated that would enable foreign partner

countries exchange their best talent with each other and recruitment

process of civil service was being calibrated against international

best practice.

The proposals for creation of new cadres and cluster based

competitive examination have been prepared to promote specialization

in civil services. These proposals have been discussed with the

stakeholders.

The accountability will be enforced through calibration of

Annual Confidential Report (ACR), ranking and career development

plans have been revised on basis of objective criteria by the

Establishment Division.

A committee has been constituted by Prime Minister

to prepare objective and transparent criteria for Performance-based

Remuneration.