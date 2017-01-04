Efforts in hand to acquire modern warships: Admiral Zakaullah

KARACHI, Jan 4 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah Wednesday said that efforts were in hand to acquire modern warships.

Speaking as a chief guest at the Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency

Competition Parade and Award ceremony at PN Dockyard here, Admiral Zakaullah stressed that the acquisition of Hangor-class submarines would greatly add to the operational capability of Pakistan Navy, according to a press release of Pakistan Navy, issued here.

The Naval Chief, however, stressed that besides the acquisition of

modern weapon systems, it was the rigorous training and untiring efforts which could provide an edge over the enemy.

He emphasised that an efficient and strong Navy was vital for the protection of Pakistan’s maritime interests.

Admiral Zakaullah expressed complete satisfaction over the professional

competence and performance of Pakistan Navy Fleet. He said that during last year, Pakistan Navy Fleet participated in various maritime exercises and live weapon firings.

“Active participation of PN fleet in these operations helped in improving operational plans, material state and operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy.

Furthermore, successful missile firings and effectively thwarting adversary’s submarine attempt of intrusion in our area is also a testimony of PN fleet’s professional capability,” he added.

The Naval Chief also lauded the raising of a dedicated Task Force 88 for

the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) maritime security.

He re-affirmed that Pakistan Navy would continue to discharge its

responsibilities and contribute effectively for ensuring the security of maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, presenting an account of the operational achievements of the Navy Fleet during the year 2016, said that

besides successful conduct of major maritime exercises and other operational activities, Fleet units actively participated in various multinational as well as bilateral exercises and operational deployments.

Commander Pakistan Fleet also highlighted the successful surface to

surface Anti Ship Missile Firing as a hallmark of PN Fleet readiness.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to Units adjudged best during the year 2016.

PNS Tippu Sultan,PNS Aslat, PNS Nasr, PNS Madadgar, PNS Muhafiz, PNS Azmat, PNS Zarrar, PN Submarine Khalid, 333 Aviation SQN, Survey and Re-build Depot Group and Survey Vessel BEHR PAIMA won efficiency shields for their respective Squadrons.