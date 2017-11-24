Efforts being made to resolve matter of Faizabad sit-in with peace: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that efforts were being made to peacefully resolve the matter

of Faizabad sit-in.

A delegation had been given mandate to find out the peaceful solution of Faizabad sit-in, he said while

talking to a private news channel.

Some elements having nefarious designs were found present with the people staging sit-in at Faizabad chowk,

he said.

Pakistan was suffering due to such activities, he said.

“We have requested all the Ulemas to talk with protesters so that the matter could be resolved

amicably, ” he said.

Saluting Major Ishaq and AIG Ashraf Noor, for sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorism,

he said Pakistan was fighting war to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

To a question he said that a deadline had been given to protesters holding sit-in at Faizabad chowk.

He said that people of twin cities were facing serious trouble due to blocking of roads by protesters at

Faizabad chowk.

“This was a tactic to cut the vote bank of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), before the next

election,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said that law enforcement agencies were fully capable to handle the situation.

To another question he said Pakistan Peoples Party should play a role regarding the delimitation process

so that next election could be held on time.