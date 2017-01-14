Efforts being made to improve smooth gas supply: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural
Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that all out efforts
are being made to improve smooth gas supply for domestic users.
He said increasing production in the gas sector is a
provincial subject after the 18th Amendment.
However, he said that measures have been taken to provide
uninterrupted gas supply to industrial as well as domestic
consumers.
Talking to a news channel, he said that a terminal of
liquified natural gas (LNG), is functional while the two others
would start working soon.
He said that 12,00,000 more connections were provided to
consumers on merit basis. There is a difference between demand and
supply of gas facility.
To a question he said that billions of rupees were being
spent on transmission pipelines.
Efforts were being made to ensure the smooth gas supply in
the Punjab, he said.
To another question, he said that past governments did
nothing for the development of gas sector, as a result the people
are facing problems in winter.
He said that Pakistan holds sufficient fertilizer at this
time. Khaqan Abbasi said that the present government is working to
bring improvement in the energy sector.
