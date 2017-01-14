Efforts being made to improve smooth gas supply: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that all out efforts

are being made to improve smooth gas supply for domestic users.

He said increasing production in the gas sector is a

provincial subject after the 18th Amendment.

However, he said that measures have been taken to provide

uninterrupted gas supply to industrial as well as domestic

consumers.

Talking to a news channel, he said that a terminal of

liquified natural gas (LNG), is functional while the two others

would start working soon.

He said that 12,00,000 more connections were provided to

consumers on merit basis. There is a difference between demand and

supply of gas facility.

To a question he said that billions of rupees were being

spent on transmission pipelines.

Efforts were being made to ensure the smooth gas supply in

the Punjab, he said.

To another question, he said that past governments did

nothing for the development of gas sector, as a result the people

are facing problems in winter.

He said that Pakistan holds sufficient fertilizer at this

time. Khaqan Abbasi said that the present government is working to

bring improvement in the energy sector.