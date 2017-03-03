Efforts being made to curb sub standard medicines: Saira

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): State Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar on Friday said that the concerned departments are making allout efforts to curb sub standard and unregistered medicines.

Talking to a news channel, she said that Drug Regulatory Authority and ministry were working actively to control the sub standard and unregistered medicines.

She said that raids had been conducted with the help of FIA and local provincial governments to check medicines supplied to medical stores. She said that license of some 18 factories had been suspended during the raid.

She said that a huge amount had been provided to activate central drug labs.

Saira Afzal said that a helpline would be available for public complaints regarding the medicines.

She said that bar coding system would help the public to check the medicines.