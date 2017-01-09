Efforts being made for Salman Haider’s safe recovery: Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): All resources were being utilized and efforts were being made for the safe recovery of Salman Haider, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman, in a statement here, said police were making efforts for Salman Haider’s recovery as per the Interior Minister’s instructions and assistance was also being taken from the intelligence agencies.

He said a senior police officer on Monday visited the residence of Salman Haider on the instructions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and conveyed his best wishes for the safety of Salman Haider to his family.

The minister, according to the spokesman, said he fully realized the mental torture and pain being felt by his family members.