Efforts being made for electricity generation: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister

Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday the Punjab government had

started efforts for electricity production and for filling a

gap of demand and supply of energy in the province.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Chinese

National Energy Administration in Beijing, says a handout

issued here.

He said interest of local and international

investors had increased due to the best environment of

investment in the province resulting in unprecedented

increase in energy sector projects.

He said Chinese financial institutions had assured

cooperation for various energy projects. He added the Punjab

government had also launched Off Grid Solar Power Solutions

for providing immediate relief to people of the province.

Shehbaz Sharif said under “Ujala” programme, solar

home solutions were being provided to houses deprived of

electricity besides solar energy was being promoted in

government institutions.

He said a programme had been evolved for

illuminating 20,000 schools without electricity through solar

panels and basic health centers were also being shifted to

solar energy.

He said the Punjab government along with several Chinese

companies was forwarding different energy projects and there

was the best working relationship between the Punjab government

and Chinese investors.

He said investment in the energy sector through the

National Energy Administration China would be welcomed.

The CM said all out steps were being taken for the

elimination of energy crisis from the country.