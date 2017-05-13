LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister
Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday the Punjab government had
started efforts for electricity production and for filling a
gap of demand and supply of energy in the province.
He said this while talking to a delegation of Chinese
National Energy Administration in Beijing, says a handout
issued here.
He said interest of local and international
investors had increased due to the best environment of
investment in the province resulting in unprecedented
increase in energy sector projects.
He said Chinese financial institutions had assured
cooperation for various energy projects. He added the Punjab
government had also launched Off Grid Solar Power Solutions
for providing immediate relief to people of the province.
Shehbaz Sharif said under “Ujala” programme, solar
home solutions were being provided to houses deprived of
electricity besides solar energy was being promoted in
government institutions.
He said a programme had been evolved for
illuminating 20,000 schools without electricity through solar
panels and basic health centers were also being shifted to
solar energy.
He said the Punjab government along with several Chinese
companies was forwarding different energy projects and there
was the best working relationship between the Punjab government
and Chinese investors.
He said investment in the energy sector through the
National Energy Administration China would be welcomed.
The CM said all out steps were being taken for the
elimination of energy crisis from the country.
Efforts being made for electricity generation: Shehbaz
LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister