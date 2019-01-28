Efforts afoot to introduce modern education for development of country: Defence Minister

QUETTA, Jan 28 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Monday said measures were being taken to introduce modern education for maintaining development of the country including Balochistan.

“Completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Shipyard will open a lot of

employment opportunities to students including male and female of rural areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, Turbat and other areas,” She was speaking in a ceremony of International Day of Education in Turbat University, said a press release issued here.“Federal government was making reforms in educational institutions to improve quality of education, so that students of backward areas can get beneficial of modern education”, she said, adding that CPEC was grantee of local public’s welfare and boosting economic of country.

She said positive efforts were being made to ensure provision of basic facilities to masses on equal bases.

Zubaida Jalal assured administrations of Turbat University that government would take concrete steps to address their problems.

She distributed shields among teachers on their best performances at the end of programme.

Earlier, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal visited various section of Turbat University.

Vice Chancellor of Turbat University Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Professor Abdul Saboor, Raheema Jalal, Director Gwadar Campus Ijaz Ahmed were also present on the occasion.