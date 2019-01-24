Effective utilization of space technologies contributes socio-economic uplift: Makhdum Khusro

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development, and Statistics Division Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday emphasized that effective utilization of space sciences and technologies could play an important role in socio-economic development of the country.

He said that geospatial technologies and satellite imagery could be employed for near real-time monitoring and mapping of development projects which would provide continuous update and aid in better planning and implementation besides ensuring transparency in the projects.