Effective steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Quetta: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahzadi Omerzadi Tiwana Wednesday informed the National Assembly that effective steps were being taken to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Quetta city.

Replying to a calling attention notice, she said that the ministry of petroleum had been working efficiently on its

up-gradation plan to give maximum relief to the country people in existing cold weather.

She said that not only in Quetta but other areas of Balochistan would be provided uninterrupted gas supply with full pressure.

She said that in order to resolve the issue of low gas pressure in the Balochistan province, the government was working on different projects including installation of 24 inch diameter pipeline from Shikarpur to Jacobabad and 12 inch main pipeline from Jacobabad to Jaffarabad besides installation of two compressors.

She said that all these projects would be completed within one moth and after that people would get full gas pressure in Quetta. She added during prevailing weather an increase in gas demand was reported besides low gas pressure due to old gas pipelines.

She expressed the hope that new projects would facilitate the citizens of Balochistan.

Earlier, MNAs Naseema Hafeez Panezai, Abdul Qahar and Engineer Usman Badeeni spoke on the low gas pressure in Balochistan causing grave concern amongst the public.