ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Thursday that effective communications system was vital for a strong and robust economy.Chairing the meeting of Logistics and Transport Working Group, he said for the first time in the country’s history, the government was taking concrete steps to improve the transport sector.
He said that for the convenience of logistics and transport facility, the Es Working Group was being established.
Effective communications system vital for a strong economy: Murad Saeed
