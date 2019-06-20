ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that there was a need for effective collaboration between the government and business community to overcome the present economic problems.

Talking to a business community delegation, which called on him at the PM Office, he said that promotion of business activities and manufacturing sector was top priority of the government.

Members of the delegation assured the prime minister that the business community would stand by the government in its economic reforms agenda and would fully cooperate to take forward the process of economic reforms.